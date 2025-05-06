Culture Must Fuel Economic Growth and Justice, Says Gayton McKenzie at G20

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has called on the world’s largest economies to stop treating culture as an afterthought and instead elevate it as a central pillar of economic policy, social cohesion, and global sustainability. Speaking passionately at the G20 Culture Working Group Session held in Johannesburg on Monday, McKenzie emphasized that culture is not just about art and expression—it is an economic engine, a force for innovation, and a vital foundation for justice and transformation.

A Call for Cultural Investment and Justice

“Culture should not be seen as a mere luxury or afterthought,” McKenzie said in his address to international delegates. “It must serve as a catalyst for inclusion, innovation, and meaningful transformation.”

McKenzie stressed that culture’s contribution to job creation, healing societal divisions, and preserving identity makes it indispensable. “We need to take culture from the sidelines and place it right where it belongs—at the centre of global policy-making,” he stated.

The Minister’s remarks come at a pivotal time as South Africa hosts the G20 Culture Working Group, spotlighting culture’s role in fostering social inclusion and economic justice. Under the broader theme of the country’s G20 presidency—solidarity, equality, and sustainability—McKenzie’s intervention underscores the urgency to mainstream culture in development strategies.

Culture as Economic and Social Infrastructure

“Culture creates jobs. It heals divisions. It carries the stories and aspirations of our people,” McKenzie asserted. He urged G20 nations to view cultural development not as an act of philanthropy but as a strategic investment in human dignity, national identity, and economic vitality.

This includes expanding the creative industries, protecting and restoring cultural heritage, and integrating culture into education and tourism policies. McKenzie noted that cultural sectors often have significant potential to boost employment, particularly among the youth and marginalized communities.

Priorities of the G20 Culture Working Group

The G20 Culture Working Group has identified several priority areas where culture intersects with global challenges and opportunities. These include:

Safeguarding and Restitution of Cultural Heritage: Ensuring the return of stolen or displaced cultural artefacts and protecting heritage sites as part of upholding human rights.

Integrating Culture into Socio-Economic Development: Framing culture as a driver of inclusive, rights-based development that aligns with sustainable economic policies.

Harnessing Digital Technologies: Leveraging the digital revolution to enhance cultural access, preserve languages, and open up global markets for creative content.

Climate and Culture Nexus: Exploring how cultural practices and traditional knowledge can support climate resilience and shape a sustainable global response to environmental challenges.

A Global Responsibility to Uphold Cultural Rights

McKenzie’s speech also drew attention to the concept of cultural justice, emphasizing that the erasure or neglect of communities’ stories, languages, and traditions undermines genuine progress. “When a community is unable to tell its story, celebrate its heritage, or speak its language, it calls into question the true nature of progress,” he warned.

He went further to describe the preservation of culture as an act of restoration, not charity. “When we talk about protecting heritage, we’re not just referring to ancient ruins. We are speaking about identity, about pride, about healing historical wounds and reclaiming the ability to walk tall again.”

A Vision of Inclusive Global Development

The Minister urged G20 countries to embrace their collective power responsibly—not solely for profit but for people. “This is fundamentally about justice. Cultural justice, social justice, and economic justice,” he concluded.

With South Africa taking an assertive stance on culture within the G20 framework, the country aims to lead by example, demonstrating how cultural policy can fuel a fairer, more inclusive, and sustainable global future.