Digital Leap: Uttar Pradesh's Land Records Transformation

The central government's approval of a Rs 121 crore budget for digitizing land records in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant step towards modernization. With over Rs 46 crore already disbursed, officials are pushing for enhanced public convenience.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the importance of digital accessibility for land-related documents, including land maps, Khatauni, and Khasra, all aimed at creating a comprehensive data bank. This initiative, part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), will save citizens from frequent government office visits and promote transparency.

The state's endeavour to establish modern record rooms, along with a dedicated DILRMP cell, signifies a robust approach to implementing the scheme. Additional plans for special computer laboratories and a centralized data bank will further ease public access to essential documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)