Left Menu

Social Media Scandal Sparks Tension in Ujjain

Seven individuals were detained in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, after a compromising video of a girl went viral on social media. The incident has led to societal tension, with claims of religious identity manipulation and blackmail. The police are investigating the matter, examining mobile data and social connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:37 IST
Social Media Scandal Sparks Tension in Ujjain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial video involving a local girl surfaced on social media, escalating tensions in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. Seven individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, raising concerns and leading to a community outcry.

The video, which reportedly went viral on Monday night, prompted immediate action from the local police. A man was initially detained following information from villagers. Subsequent investigations led to the detention of six more individuals accused of sharing similar content.

Amidst claims of religious identity meddling to befriend and later blackmail the victim, no official assertion of blackmail has been made by the police. A cyber team is delving into the electronically stored evidence, while community leaders demand thorough legal action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025