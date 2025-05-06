Social Media Scandal Sparks Tension in Ujjain

A controversial video involving a local girl surfaced on social media, escalating tensions in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. Seven individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, raising concerns and leading to a community outcry.

The video, which reportedly went viral on Monday night, prompted immediate action from the local police. A man was initially detained following information from villagers. Subsequent investigations led to the detention of six more individuals accused of sharing similar content.

Amidst claims of religious identity meddling to befriend and later blackmail the victim, no official assertion of blackmail has been made by the police. A cyber team is delving into the electronically stored evidence, while community leaders demand thorough legal action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)