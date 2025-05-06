Tensions Rise as China Condemns CIA's Recruitment Videos

China has sharply criticized recent videos released by the Central Intelligence Agency, urging Chinese officials to leak state secrets by joining the agency. Beijing has promised to counter such infiltration efforts with stern measures.

The videos, presented in Mandarin and distributed on social media platforms like YouTube and X, have drawn significant attention, amassing millions of views. In a response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the US of using 'despicable methods' to engage in espionage against China.

Lin highlighted that these tactics seriously violate international law, posing a threat to global security. He emphasized China's strong condemnation of these actions, calling them a political provocation and an infringement on national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)