Tensions Rise as China Condemns CIA's Recruitment Videos
China has criticized the CIA for videos encouraging Chinese officials to leak state secrets. Beijing accuses the US of using unethical tactics to gain information and has vowed to take measures against such infiltration. The CIA's online campaign has sparked millions of views, increasing diplomatic friction.
- Country:
- China
China has sharply criticized recent videos released by the Central Intelligence Agency, urging Chinese officials to leak state secrets by joining the agency. Beijing has promised to counter such infiltration efforts with stern measures.
The videos, presented in Mandarin and distributed on social media platforms like YouTube and X, have drawn significant attention, amassing millions of views. In a response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the US of using 'despicable methods' to engage in espionage against China.
Lin highlighted that these tactics seriously violate international law, posing a threat to global security. He emphasized China's strong condemnation of these actions, calling them a political provocation and an infringement on national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- CIA
- Mandarin
- videos
- state-secrets
- intelligence
- espionage
- international-law
- diplomacy
- security
ALSO READ
Artificial intelligence shows promise in diabetes self-care, but trust is key
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
High-Profile Arrest: Andhra Pradesh's Former Intelligence Chief in the Dock
Tragedy at Baisaran: Intelligence Officer Killed in Terrorist Attack
Owaisi Blames Intelligence Lapse for Pahalgam Tragedy