Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Condemns CIA's Recruitment Videos

China has criticized the CIA for videos encouraging Chinese officials to leak state secrets. Beijing accuses the US of using unethical tactics to gain information and has vowed to take measures against such infiltration. The CIA's online campaign has sparked millions of views, increasing diplomatic friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:54 IST
Tensions Rise as China Condemns CIA's Recruitment Videos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has sharply criticized recent videos released by the Central Intelligence Agency, urging Chinese officials to leak state secrets by joining the agency. Beijing has promised to counter such infiltration efforts with stern measures.

The videos, presented in Mandarin and distributed on social media platforms like YouTube and X, have drawn significant attention, amassing millions of views. In a response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the US of using 'despicable methods' to engage in espionage against China.

Lin highlighted that these tactics seriously violate international law, posing a threat to global security. He emphasized China's strong condemnation of these actions, calling them a political provocation and an infringement on national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025