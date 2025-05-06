Controversial Arrest: Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das' Legal Battle Intensifies

A court in Bangladesh has heightened the legal troubles for detained Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, addressing four additional charges just a day after his arrest in a murder case. Magistrate SM Alauddin Mahmud presided over the virtual hearing, which concluded with heightened security across Chattogram.

Das, previously an ISKCON leader, faced arrest at Dhaka's airport in November due to sedition accusations tied to alleged national flag defamation. Denied bail, his arrest ignited protests across cities including Dhaka. Tuesday's charges relate to obstruction of justice and attacks on legal professionals, marking a significant escalation in his legal strife.

The Awami League condemned the judiciary's actions as prejudiced, claiming Das's legal rights were compromised. The party expressed concerns over the fairness and protection of minority rights, following the controversial hearing void of Das's legal representation. A prior High Court bail was stalled, adding further complexity to his case.

(With inputs from agencies.)