Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death
Protests have erupted in the Valley following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini in a US-Israel air strike. Police urged calm and promised legal action against those inciting violence. Clashes have left 14 injured, highlighting tensions and disruptions in the region.
Tensions are high in the Valley following the controversial death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini in a US-Israel air strike. Protests erupted, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir Police to urge restraint and warn against violence.
The protests, entering their second day, have led to clashes resulting in injuries to 14 individuals, including both demonstrators and security personnel. Authorities have resorted to mild force to disperse crowds at various locations.
Police emphasize the repercussions of such violence, including property destruction, disruption of public order, and hardships for local communities. They pledge strict legal measures against instigators and stress the importance of maintaining peace.
