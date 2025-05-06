Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Threat
Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted an attack by Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the incident but shared limited details. Reports and videos have surfaced showing debris, allegedly from a downed drone, in Noginsk, a city in eastern Moscow region.
Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted an attack involving two Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday.
While Sobyanin's statement on his official Telegram channel was brief, it confirmed the event without revealing further details.
Several Russian media outlets have circulated videos claiming to show debris from one of the intercepted drones in Noginsk, located in the eastern Moscow region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
