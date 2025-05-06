Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Threat

Russian air defense forces successfully intercepted an attack involving two Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday.

While Sobyanin's statement on his official Telegram channel was brief, it confirmed the event without revealing further details.

Several Russian media outlets have circulated videos claiming to show debris from one of the intercepted drones in Noginsk, located in the eastern Moscow region.

(With inputs from agencies.)