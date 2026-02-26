India-Israel Forge Stronger Ties Through Defense and Trade Plans

India and Israel are set to deepen their collaboration in defense technology and pursue a free trade agreement, as announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement came during Modi's visit to Israel, reflecting stronger bilateral ties.

Both nations will focus on 'horizon scanning,' a strategic initiative that aims to boost India's capabilities through joint research, AI-driven tools, and capacity building. This cooperation is expected to enhance strategic foresight and risk assessment between the two countries.

In a significant development, Israel agreed to permit 50,000 additional Indian workers to enter the country over the next five years, particularly in manufacturing sectors. Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to establishing peace in West Asia, supporting the Gaza peace plan during a joint briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

