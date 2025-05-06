Diplomatic Dialogue: Pakistan-Bangladesh in the Wake of Regional Tensions
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain about rising tensions with India. They discussed India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty and emphasized the importance of de-escalation and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation at regional forums.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a strategic diplomatic move, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar engaged in talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain amid rising regional tensions with India, as reported by the Foreign Office on Tuesday.
The discussion, which took place on Monday, revolved around India's recent 'unfounded allegations' and its controversial decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, escalating tensions in the region.
Bangladesh expressed its concern and echoed calls for all parties to exercise restraint. Both sides reaffirmed a commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in regional and multilateral platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Vice President Vance's Historic India Visit: Strengthening Ties Through Heritage and Diplomacy
Diplomacy in Action: Iran-China Talks Amidst U.S. Sanctions
Strategic Diplomacy: India's Balancing Act with China and the US
Putin and Ramaphosa: Diplomacy in Motion
Trump's State Department Shake-up: A New Era of American Diplomacy