Meghalaya Expedites Border Fencing Amid Security Concerns
The Meghalaya government is expediting fencing along its border with Bangladesh, as instructed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong. Land acquisition issues have delayed progress, with 40 km remaining unfenced. The measure aims to enhance security following a terrorist attack, with BSF and civil defence readiness increased.
- Country:
- India
The government of Meghalaya has accelerated efforts to fence areas along its border with Bangladesh, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Tuesday. The state aims to secure over 40 kilometers of border still unfenced.
Speaking to PTI, Tynsong emphasized the urgency of the project, citing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam as a pressing reason to complete the fencing promptly. Issues with land acquisition have previously delayed work on 33-34 km in the West Jaintia Hills and 7-8 km in the East Khasi Hills.
BSF's Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay assured that the force is prepared to handle any situation along the border. Meanwhile, the Home Guards Office plans civil defence drills statewide, including an air raid siren and a brief 'Operation Blackout.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security
A Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Neutralize Eight Rebels in Jharkhand
G20 Agriculture Leaders Gather in Durban to Tackle Food Security, Innovation
Security Forces Avert Tragedy by Destroying Explosive in Rajouri
Controversy Over Defense Secretary's Messaging Raises Security Concerns