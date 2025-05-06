Meghalaya Expedites Border Fencing Amid Security Concerns

The government of Meghalaya has accelerated efforts to fence areas along its border with Bangladesh, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Tuesday. The state aims to secure over 40 kilometers of border still unfenced.

Speaking to PTI, Tynsong emphasized the urgency of the project, citing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam as a pressing reason to complete the fencing promptly. Issues with land acquisition have previously delayed work on 33-34 km in the West Jaintia Hills and 7-8 km in the East Khasi Hills.

BSF's Meghalaya Frontier Inspector General OP Upadhyay assured that the force is prepared to handle any situation along the border. Meanwhile, the Home Guards Office plans civil defence drills statewide, including an air raid siren and a brief 'Operation Blackout.'

(With inputs from agencies.)