Crackdown on Illegal Groundwater Extraction in Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Delhi's chief secretary to address unauthorized groundwater extraction in Mayur Vihar. This comes amid allegations of illegal borewell activities near the Yamuna, with a network of tankers involved. The NGT ordered the Delhi Development Authority to take further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a firm stance against unauthorized groundwater extraction in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, instructing the city's chief secretary to ensure necessary action is taken.

The tribunal's directive comes in response to reports that illegal borewells and a network of tankers are extracting groundwater near the Yamuna bed, adjacent to the Noida link road. The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, emphasized the need for various responsible bodies, including the Delhi Jal Board and the Central Pollution Control Board, to coordinate efforts effectively.

Despite the efforts, the tribunal noted the lack of seriousness exhibited by the authorities involved, prompting the directive for Delhi's chief secretary to take a more focused approach. Notably, only two illegal borewells were discovered and sealed during investigations, but their owners remain unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

