Controversial Amendment Weakens Delhi Assembly Powers

Former Chief Minister Atishi has raised a red flag over the 2021 amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, claiming it significantly weakens the powers of assembly committees.

In a letter to House Speaker Vijender Gupta, Atishi, the opposition leader, articulated that the amendment has led to an 'anomalous situation.' This change restricts committees from examining daily administrative affairs or decisions made by the Delhi government.

Referring to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on critical issues like liquor supply, health infrastructure, and vehicular pollution, she emphasized that these essential reviews are now at risk. Atishi stressed that the financial committees, crucial for government oversight, find their roles effectively undermined, calling on the speaker to engage the Union Home Ministry for the amendment's repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)