Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport Amid Rising Conflict with Houthis

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military struck Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. This marks the second attack in as many days, following increased hostilities after a Houthi missile landed dangerously close to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the operation, stating it aimed at dismantling Houthi terrorist infrastructure, effectively deactivating the airport. The attack forms part of Israel's retaliation strategy, promising forceful responses to threats from the Houthis and others in the 'Axis of Resistance'.

The Houthis, in what they describe as solidarity with Palestine, have continued their aggressive military actions, pledging persistent operations until the siege in Gaza concludes. The conflict adds complexity to an already volatile Middle East landscape, with international observers expressing grave concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)