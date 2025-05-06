Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport Amid Rising Conflict with Houthis

Israel's military executed airstrikes on Sanaa's airport in Yemen, targeting Houthi infrastructure due to heightened tensions after a Houthi missile neared Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The conflict marks a severe escalation, with the Houthis vowing continued action in support of Palestine amid ongoing regional volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:32 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Sanaa Airport Amid Rising Conflict with Houthis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military struck Yemen's main airport in Sanaa, targeting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. This marks the second attack in as many days, following increased hostilities after a Houthi missile landed dangerously close to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the operation, stating it aimed at dismantling Houthi terrorist infrastructure, effectively deactivating the airport. The attack forms part of Israel's retaliation strategy, promising forceful responses to threats from the Houthis and others in the 'Axis of Resistance'.

The Houthis, in what they describe as solidarity with Palestine, have continued their aggressive military actions, pledging persistent operations until the siege in Gaza concludes. The conflict adds complexity to an already volatile Middle East landscape, with international observers expressing grave concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025