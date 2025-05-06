Left Menu

West Bengal Ministers Extend Support to Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:56 IST
In an effort to aid families affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas extended financial compensation to the next of kin.

On Tuesday, the ministers met Sabari Guha and Sohini Adhikari—widows of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari, respectively—delivering compensation as pledged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While Guha's widow received Rs 10 lakh, Adhikari's family was granted Rs 5 lakh due to severe financial constraints. The attack drew condemnation from the ministers and calls for action from the Centre.

