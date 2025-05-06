West Bengal Ministers Extend Support to Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas met families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, providing financial compensation as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Samir Guha's kin received Rs 10 lakh, while Bitan Adhikari's family, due to financial distress, received Rs 5 lakh each for the widow and parents.
In an effort to aid families affected by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, West Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas extended financial compensation to the next of kin.
On Tuesday, the ministers met Sabari Guha and Sohini Adhikari—widows of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari, respectively—delivering compensation as pledged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
While Guha's widow received Rs 10 lakh, Adhikari's family was granted Rs 5 lakh due to severe financial constraints. The attack drew condemnation from the ministers and calls for action from the Centre.
