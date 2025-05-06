Yogi Adityanath's Pro-Labour Policies: A Catalyst for Economic Progress in Uttar Pradesh

In a bold assertion, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar lauded the Yogi Adityanath government's pro-labour initiatives, emphasizing their role in curbing migration and empowering the state's workforce. He underscored the slogan 'Shramev Jayate' as a beacon of hard work and dignity that has steered UP towards unparalleled progress.

Rajbhar drew attention to the state's position as a leader in business registrations, with ten new companies emerging daily. Simultaneously, he targeted the Samajwadi Party for its past inefficiencies, accusing them of abandoning labourers and forcing them into migration. Under the Adityanath regime, employment near home has become a reality for many.

With notable projects such as Atal Residential Schools, the Uttar Pradesh government pledges to elevate the living standards and educational opportunities for labourers' children. Rajbhar highlighted upcoming schemes like the Sarai Yojana to provide urban accommodations for migrant workers, aiming to enhance the dignity and quality of life for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)