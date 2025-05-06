Left Menu

Modi Asserts Nation First with Indus Waters Treaty and India-UK Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's strategic stance on utilizing its own water resources by putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold amidst tensions with Pakistan. At the ‘India@2047’ Summit, he also lauded the historic India-UK free trade agreement, emphasizing India's progress under his administration's national interest-driven policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:21 IST
Water
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India's water resources will be retained for national use, following a government decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after recent terror attacks. His remarks, delivered at the 'India@2047' Summit, subtly targeted Pakistan amid heightening tensions between the two countries.

Highlighting a historic leap in bilateral relations, Modi celebrated the new India-UK free trade agreement as a major milestone that promises to bolster economic activity and create new opportunities for Indian businesses. This pact symbolizes a new chapter of collaboration between two open-market economies.

Addressing the nation's progress, Modi emphasized the transformation under his administration's 'Nation First' approach, which prioritizes empowerment over mere economic growth. He noted India's substantial advances in sectors like defense and electronics, fueled by decisive governance and strategic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

