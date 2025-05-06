Left Menu

Ex-Journalist Detained in Kashmir for Extremist Social Media Activities

A former journalist, identified as Hilal Mir, was detained by the Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly spreading extremist content on social media. The content reportedly aimed to disturb peace, promote secessionist ideology, and misrepresent India. Devices used by Mir were seized for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:40 IST
Ex-Journalist Detained in Kashmir for Extremist Social Media Activities
journalist
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained a former journalist on charges of spreading extremist content online. This move is part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies through social media.

The individual, identified as Hilal Mir, allegedly used platforms like X-Handle and Facebook to disseminate content that could disturb peace and encourage secessionist ideologies. Mir, a former journalist, had worked with several local and national newspapers before his detention.

Authorities confiscated Mir's digital devices, which included a mobile phone and a laptop, during his detainment. Preliminary investigations revealed his connections with foreign-based contacts suspected of engaging in activities to destabilize the region. The investigation into Mir's activities is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025