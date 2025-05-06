Ex-Journalist Detained in Kashmir for Extremist Social Media Activities

The Counter Intelligence unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police has detained a former journalist on charges of spreading extremist content online. This move is part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies through social media.

The individual, identified as Hilal Mir, allegedly used platforms like X-Handle and Facebook to disseminate content that could disturb peace and encourage secessionist ideologies. Mir, a former journalist, had worked with several local and national newspapers before his detention.

Authorities confiscated Mir's digital devices, which included a mobile phone and a laptop, during his detainment. Preliminary investigations revealed his connections with foreign-based contacts suspected of engaging in activities to destabilize the region. The investigation into Mir's activities is ongoing.

