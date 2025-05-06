U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Transgender Military Ban
The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to enforce a ban on transgender military personnel. This move overturns a policy from the previous administration enabling transgender individuals to serve openly. The decision has prompted a lawsuit from active-duty transgender troops and advocacy groups.
The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the implementation of a ban on transgender personnel in the military, a directive of the Trump administration aimed at restricting transgender rights. This ruling could result in the discharge of thousands of servicemembers.
Seattle-based U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle had earlier blocked the prohibition, citing possible constitutional violations. However, the Justice Department contested this, arguing the executive branch holds the authority to determine military service eligibility.
The decision comes as part of a broader effort by Trump to curtail transgender rights across various sectors, including healthcare and sports. The Supreme Court's ruling is expected to have major repercussions on the ongoing legal battles regarding transgender rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
