Daring Heist Foiled: Four Burglars Arrested After Gunfight with Police

Four professional burglars were arrested following a gunfight with the police early Tuesday morning. Two were wounded in the encounter near Crossing Republic Police Station. The suspects attempted to flee on motorcycles but were intercepted. Weapons and stolen items, including a laptop and cash, were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four notorious burglars were apprehended after a dramatic confrontation with police early Tuesday, authorities have revealed.

The suspects, identified as Karan Jaat alias Sonu, Anees, Nizakat Ali, and Govind Kashyap, engaged in a gunfight with officers near the Crossing Republic Police Station. Two were injured in the melee.

Acting on a credible tip-off, police nabbed the suspects who were targeting vehicles parked near Orbit Plaza, from which they had already pilfered a laptop and Rs 45,000 in cash. Officers recovered weapons and tools used for their crimes during the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

