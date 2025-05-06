Daring Heist Foiled: Four Burglars Arrested After Gunfight with Police

Four notorious burglars were apprehended after a dramatic confrontation with police early Tuesday, authorities have revealed.

The suspects, identified as Karan Jaat alias Sonu, Anees, Nizakat Ali, and Govind Kashyap, engaged in a gunfight with officers near the Crossing Republic Police Station. Two were injured in the melee.

Acting on a credible tip-off, police nabbed the suspects who were targeting vehicles parked near Orbit Plaza, from which they had already pilfered a laptop and Rs 45,000 in cash. Officers recovered weapons and tools used for their crimes during the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)