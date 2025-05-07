Macron Hosts Historic Meeting with Syria’s New Leader in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in what marks Sharaa's first European visit since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Scheduled for Wednesday in Paris, this meeting underscores France's commitment to fostering a "free, stable, and sovereign Syria," as per the French presidency's announcement on Tuesday.

The discussions will likely center on Syria's security issues, notably the persistent Israeli military operations challenging Syria's sovereignty. Sharaa's visit follows his appointment as Syria's interim president in January, making strides towards forming a transitional government to rebuild Syria.

These talks come amid heightened Israeli military actions inside Syria since Assad's regime was toppled by rebels. Israel's approach hinges on its skepticism of Sharaa and a commitment to safeguard the Druze community in the region. This meeting could signal significant diplomatic progress for war-torn Syria and its new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)