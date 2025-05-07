Left Menu

Macron Hosts Historic Meeting with Syria’s New Leader in Paris

French President Macron will host Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris, marking Sharaa's first European visit since Assad's overthrow. The meeting focuses on building a free, stable Syria. Security concerns, especially Israeli military actions in Syria, will be addressed. Sharaa, once linked to al Qaeda, now leads Syria's transitional government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 01:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in what marks Sharaa's first European visit since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Scheduled for Wednesday in Paris, this meeting underscores France's commitment to fostering a "free, stable, and sovereign Syria," as per the French presidency's announcement on Tuesday.

The discussions will likely center on Syria's security issues, notably the persistent Israeli military operations challenging Syria's sovereignty. Sharaa's visit follows his appointment as Syria's interim president in January, making strides towards forming a transitional government to rebuild Syria.

These talks come amid heightened Israeli military actions inside Syria since Assad's regime was toppled by rebels. Israel's approach hinges on its skepticism of Sharaa and a commitment to safeguard the Druze community in the region. This meeting could signal significant diplomatic progress for war-torn Syria and its new leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

