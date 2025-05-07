Tensions Escalate: Explosions Shake Muzaffarabad Amid Indo-Pak Conflict
Explosions have been reported in Muzaffarabad and other areas of Pakistani Kashmir, resulting in a power outage. The Pakistani military claims India launched missile attacks, while India accuses Pakistan of a prior deadly assault. The situation escalates tensions between the nuclear-armed countries.
Updated: 07-05-2025 01:58 IST
Loud explosions resonated through the mountain ranges around Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, igniting fears and causing a power blackout in the area, according to Reuters witnesses and local media.
A spokesperson for Pakistan's military has alleged that these explosions were due to missile attacks by India at three locations. In response, Islamabad has promised to retaliate.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month, leading to accusations and denials between the two nuclear neighbors.
