Tensions Escalate: Explosions Shake Muzaffarabad Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

Loud explosions resonated through the mountain ranges around Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, igniting fears and causing a power blackout in the area, according to Reuters witnesses and local media.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's military has alleged that these explosions were due to missile attacks by India at three locations. In response, Islamabad has promised to retaliate.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir last month, leading to accusations and denials between the two nuclear neighbors.

