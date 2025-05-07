Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Strike

The Indian armed forces executed a strategic maneuver named 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting a total of nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was disclosed in a governmental statement on Wednesday.

The official statement clarified that no military facilities in Pakistan were targeted during these operations, reflecting a measured approach.

The announcement highlights India's tactical focus in the region, presenting a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)