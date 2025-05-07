Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Strike

The Indian armed forces have initiated 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to a government statement, no Pakistani military facilities were targeted during the operation. The announcement came on a Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic nature of the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:01 IST
The Indian armed forces executed a strategic maneuver named 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting a total of nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was disclosed in a governmental statement on Wednesday.

The official statement clarified that no military facilities in Pakistan were targeted during these operations, reflecting a measured approach.

The announcement highlights India's tactical focus in the region, presenting a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

