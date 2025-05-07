Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Strike
The Indian armed forces have initiated 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to a government statement, no Pakistani military facilities were targeted during the operation. The announcement came on a Wednesday, emphasizing the strategic nature of the operation.
