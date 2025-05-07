India Fires Missiles into Pakistani Territory Amid Rising Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Indian forces have reportedly launched three missiles into territories controlled by Pakistan. This development follows last month's militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which has heightened tensions between the neighboring countries.

According to security sources, the missiles targeted areas within Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the eastern Punjab province. These officials, who insisted on remaining unnamed due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed the cross-border action but no official confirmation has been made by Indian or Pakistani authorities.

As of now, there have been no reported casualties or damages from the incident, leaving both the military and government silent on the issue. The situation remains tense as the world watches for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)