Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Against Terrorism
The Indian military conducted early morning missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation comes two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. 'Operation Sindoor' was executed with restraint, targeting terrorist infrastructure while avoiding military facilities.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation, aiming at Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur, was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The military strikes were carefully planned to ensure precision and avoid escalation. The Indian Army, in a statement, emphasized that the targets were terrorist infrastructures and not Pakistan's military facilities, reflecting India's strategic restraint and focus.
This operation followed Prime Minister Modi's directive granting the military 'complete operational freedom' after a violent attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives. As the top defense officials monitored developments closely, the Indian government reiterated its commitment to counter-terrorism and ensuring accountability for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
