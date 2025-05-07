Left Menu

Ceasefire Pact: U.S. Halts Bombing of Houthis in Yemen

President Trump announced a ceasefire with the Houthis in Yemen, stopping U.S. strikes in exchange for the exploration of secure shipping lanes. Oman mediated this agreement, marking a shift amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Yet, the Houthis continue their support for Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal development, President Donald Trump declared an end to U.S. bombing of the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. This ceasefire comes as the group assented to stop obstructing vital shipping routes in the Middle East, especially in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Brokered by Oman, the agreement signifies a major policy shift for the Houthis since Israel's warfare operations in Gaza began. However, the ceasefire does not extend to the ongoing Houthi aggression against Israel, as prominent leaders of the group continue to voice their support for Gaza.

Amid heightened tensions due to a recent Houthi missile near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport and subsequent Israeli airstrikes, Qatar and Kuwait have voiced their approval for the ceasefire, reinforcing hopes of safeguarding international maritime passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

