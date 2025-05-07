Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Against Terror Targets
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur. The operation was focused, measured, and sought to avoid escalation. Pakistan has vowed to respond at a time and place of its choosing.
In a significant military operation, the Indian armed forces executed missile strikes against nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. Among the targets was Bahawalpur, a known Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold.
Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army's statement highlighted the precise and restrained nature of the mission. The operation avoided targeting Pakistani military facilities, demonstrating India's commitment to precision and responsibility.
Pakistan's military spokesperson confirmed the strikes, asserting a promise of retaliation. The Indian response follows the Pahalgam terror attack that incited nationwide outrage, with Indian leadership granting military autonomy for retaliatory measures.
