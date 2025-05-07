UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has voiced significant concern regarding Indian military operations in Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region. This encouragement for restraint comes amidst rising tensions in the area.

On Tuesday, Guterres' spokesperson released a statement emphasizing the need for military restraint on both the Indian and Pakistani sides. The call is meant to reduce the risk of escalation across the Line of Control and international border.

Highlighting the global stakes, Guterres stressed that a military confrontation between India and Pakistan could have severe worldwide consequences, and urged both nations to seek peaceful resolutions.

