UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over Indian military actions in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. He urges both countries to exercise maximum military restraint to prevent potential confrontations. The spokesperson highlights that a military confrontation between India and Pakistan is something the world cannot afford.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has voiced significant concern regarding Indian military operations in Pakistan and the Pakistan-administered Kashmir region. This encouragement for restraint comes amidst rising tensions in the area.

On Tuesday, Guterres' spokesperson released a statement emphasizing the need for military restraint on both the Indian and Pakistani sides. The call is meant to reduce the risk of escalation across the Line of Control and international border.

Highlighting the global stakes, Guterres stressed that a military confrontation between India and Pakistan could have severe worldwide consequences, and urged both nations to seek peaceful resolutions.

