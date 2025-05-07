Ovidio Guzman's Plea Deal: A New Chapter in U.S.-Mexico Drug Wars

Mexican drug lord Ovidio Guzman has reached a plea deal with U.S. authorities, as evidenced by court records from the Northern District of Illinois. The son of the infamous Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, Ovidio was a key figure in the Sinaloa Cartel before his capture and extradition to the United States in 2023.

U.S. authorities allege that Ovidio and his brothers, known as 'Los Chapitos,' orchestrated a vast drug trafficking network that generated hundreds of millions of dollars by distributing fentanyl throughout the United States. Initially pleading not guilty to the charges, Ovidio is now set for an in-person hearing scheduled for July 9, to change his plea.

His attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, has not provided a comment regarding the plea agreement. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed publicly, adding another layer of intrigue to this high-profile case that highlights ongoing drug-related challenges between the U.S. and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)