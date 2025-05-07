Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Civilian Lives Lost in Border Skirmish

Three civilians were killed during indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is responding appropriately. On May 6-7, arbitrary firing and shelling occurred from posts across the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:15 IST
Tensions Flare as Civilian Lives Lost in Border Skirmish
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic escalation of border tensions, three civilians were killed during indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources on Wednesday.

The Indian Army, in response, has pledged to respond in a proportionate manner to the provocative acts. The incident, which took place during the night of May 6 and 7, saw artillery shelling from posts across the border.

The loss of innocent lives highlights the volatility of the region and adds to the growing concerns over the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire. Efforts for a de-escalation remain imperative for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025