Tensions Flare as Civilian Lives Lost in Border Skirmish
Three civilians were killed during indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is responding appropriately. On May 6-7, arbitrary firing and shelling occurred from posts across the border.
In a tragic escalation of border tensions, three civilians were killed during indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources on Wednesday.
The Indian Army, in response, has pledged to respond in a proportionate manner to the provocative acts. The incident, which took place during the night of May 6 and 7, saw artillery shelling from posts across the border.
The loss of innocent lives highlights the volatility of the region and adds to the growing concerns over the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire. Efforts for a de-escalation remain imperative for regional stability.
