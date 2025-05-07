Arathy Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' Against Terror
Arathy, whose father was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, supports the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor'. She praises the retaliation against terror camps in Pakistan. The operation is seen as a necessary response to the attack that claimed lives and left grieving families, like her own, seeking justice.
- Country:
- India
In a strong endorsement of the Indian Army's decisive response against terrorism, Arathy, the daughter of N Ramachandran, expressed her gratitude towards 'Operation Sindoor'. Her father was tragically killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, a loss that deeply affected her family.
Arathy commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, and the union government for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She described the missile strikes as a fitting reply to the heinous attacks that have claimed the lives of several loved ones.
The military initiative, termed 'Operation Sindoor', involved strikes on nine terror targets, which included significant bases operated by Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. This operation came two weeks after the massacre of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a trail of grief and a demand for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jeddah for two-day visit.
I told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night he has got approval ratings that would make me jealous: US Vice President JD Vance.
PM Narendra Modi decides to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia after terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt sources.
Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Narendra Modi was briefed in detail on Pahalgam terror attack: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PM Narendra Modi asks steel sector to adopt new processes, new grades and new scales to be future ready.