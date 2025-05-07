Massive Counter-Insurgency Operation in Chhattisgarh Results in Fatal Naxalite Encounter
More than 15 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district as a significant counter-insurgency operation continues. Over 24,000 security personnel are involved in Operation Sankalp, targeting strong Maoist formations in the region.
A significant counter-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has resulted in the deaths of over 15 Naxalites. The ongoing action involves a massive deployment of security forces as they engage in gunfights.
This morning, a fierce encounter erupted in the Karregutta hills along the inter-state border with Telangana. The clash is part of Operation Sankalp, which aims to dismantle Maoist strongholds in the Bastar region.
Operation Sankalp, described as one of the largest counter-insurgency measures in this area, is backed by around 24,000 security personnel. It targets senior cadres of battalion no. 1, known for its strategic importance among Maoists.
