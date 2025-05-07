Massive Counter-Insurgency Operation in Chhattisgarh Results in Fatal Naxalite Encounter

A significant counter-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has resulted in the deaths of over 15 Naxalites. The ongoing action involves a massive deployment of security forces as they engage in gunfights.

This morning, a fierce encounter erupted in the Karregutta hills along the inter-state border with Telangana. The clash is part of Operation Sankalp, which aims to dismantle Maoist strongholds in the Bastar region.

Operation Sankalp, described as one of the largest counter-insurgency measures in this area, is backed by around 24,000 security personnel. It targets senior cadres of battalion no. 1, known for its strategic importance among Maoists.

(With inputs from agencies.)