Operation Sindoor: India's Resilient Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a directive on Wednesday for all paramilitary force chiefs to recall their personnel on leave. This follows retaliatory military strikes executed by Indian forces in Pakistan, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack, sources revealed.

In constant communication with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Shah has urged for the relocation of civilians residing near border areas to safer zones. Bunkers are to be prepared for emergency shelter, according to sources.

Shah reviewed the internal security situation, instructing top security officials to remain vigilant. He dubbed the strike as 'Operation Sindoor', India's reaction against the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated the Modi government's commitment to combating terrorism aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)