Operation Sindoor: India's Resilient Response

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed chiefs of paramilitary forces to recall personnel on leave following Indian military strikes in Pakistan. This moves comes after the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing India's commitment to countering terrorism. The government is taking measures to ensure civilian safety along border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a directive on Wednesday for all paramilitary force chiefs to recall their personnel on leave. This follows retaliatory military strikes executed by Indian forces in Pakistan, prompted by the Pahalgam terror attack, sources revealed.

In constant communication with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Shah has urged for the relocation of civilians residing near border areas to safer zones. Bunkers are to be prepared for emergency shelter, according to sources.

Shah reviewed the internal security situation, instructing top security officials to remain vigilant. He dubbed the strike as 'Operation Sindoor', India's reaction against the Pahalgam attack, and reiterated the Modi government's commitment to combating terrorism aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

