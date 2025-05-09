Engineering Student Arrested Over Pro-Pakistan Post

In a significant development, Pune Police have apprehended a 19-year-old engineering student named Khatija Shaikh for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan on social media. The arrest came after a complaint by a Hindu rightwing group.

The complaint alleged that Shaikh posted slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' on her Instagram account. Consequently, a case has been registered against her at Kondhwa police station under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges that pertain to acts endangering sovereignty, promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, and intentional insult.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde (Zone 5), Shaikh is now in custody, and further investigations are ongoing in this sensitive case that highlights tensions between national unity and free speech on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)