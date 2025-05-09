Left Menu

Engineering Student Arrested Over Pro-Pakistan Post

A 19-year-old engineering student, Khatija Shaikh, was arrested by Pune Police for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan messages on social media. This led to charges under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The arrest followed a complaint from a Hindu rightwing group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Pune Police have apprehended a 19-year-old engineering student named Khatija Shaikh for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan on social media. The arrest came after a complaint by a Hindu rightwing group.

The complaint alleged that Shaikh posted slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' on her Instagram account. Consequently, a case has been registered against her at Kondhwa police station under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges that pertain to acts endangering sovereignty, promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, and intentional insult.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde (Zone 5), Shaikh is now in custody, and further investigations are ongoing in this sensitive case that highlights tensions between national unity and free speech on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

