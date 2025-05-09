Intensified Security Measures in Telangana Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor
Telangana is under tight security following Operation Sindoor, with increased patrols and monitoring in strategic areas. High-level meetings led to cyber teams tackling fake news and plans for new alert systems. Enhanced measures are being implemented across industries and transportation hubs to ensure public safety.
In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Telangana has significantly heightened its security protocols. Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, announced a three-tier security system at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with increased vigilance at key railway and bus stations statewide.
Security has been amplified at vital industries such as the District Rural Development Agency, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Nuclear Fuel Complex in Hyderabad. These efforts include continuous patrolling and CCTV surveillance, aimed at ensuring the safety of strategic installations.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka convened a high-level meeting with key ministers and officials to strategize against fake news and establish procedures for emergencies. Additionally, a specially designed app and organized solidarity rallies are part of new initiatives to bolster public awareness and unity.
