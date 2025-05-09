Left Menu

Intensified Security Measures in Telangana Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor

Telangana is under tight security following Operation Sindoor, with increased patrols and monitoring in strategic areas. High-level meetings led to cyber teams tackling fake news and plans for new alert systems. Enhanced measures are being implemented across industries and transportation hubs to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:00 IST
Intensified Security Measures in Telangana Amid Ongoing Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Telangana has significantly heightened its security protocols. Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, announced a three-tier security system at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with increased vigilance at key railway and bus stations statewide.

Security has been amplified at vital industries such as the District Rural Development Agency, Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Nuclear Fuel Complex in Hyderabad. These efforts include continuous patrolling and CCTV surveillance, aimed at ensuring the safety of strategic installations.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka convened a high-level meeting with key ministers and officials to strategize against fake news and establish procedures for emergencies. Additionally, a specially designed app and organized solidarity rallies are part of new initiatives to bolster public awareness and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025