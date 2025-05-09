Left Menu

Responsible Reporting Amidst Conflict: A Call for Journalistic Integrity

Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized responsible reporting during India's military standoff with Pakistan, advising media to avoid unverified sources and real-time coverage. The minister clarified the focus on terrorism, not a specific country, and highlighted Operation Sindoor's strikes against terror sites following an attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:29 IST
Responsible Reporting Amidst Conflict: A Call for Journalistic Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for factual and responsible journalism during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking to senior print media editors, Vaishnaw urged caution in avoiding unverified sources for reporting on the conflict.

The minister issued a directive to electronic media, advising against live coverage or real-time reporting of the defense operations or the movement of security forces. He stressed adherence to the guidelines from the Union information and broadcasting ministry.

Vaishnaw clarified that the military actions undertaken by India are targeted against terrorism, not directed toward any nation or community. The comments come amidst a military standoff following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to extensive operations by Indian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025