Responsible Reporting Amidst Conflict: A Call for Journalistic Integrity
Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized responsible reporting during India's military standoff with Pakistan, advising media to avoid unverified sources and real-time coverage. The minister clarified the focus on terrorism, not a specific country, and highlighted Operation Sindoor's strikes against terror sites following an attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for factual and responsible journalism during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Speaking to senior print media editors, Vaishnaw urged caution in avoiding unverified sources for reporting on the conflict.
The minister issued a directive to electronic media, advising against live coverage or real-time reporting of the defense operations or the movement of security forces. He stressed adherence to the guidelines from the Union information and broadcasting ministry.
Vaishnaw clarified that the military actions undertaken by India are targeted against terrorism, not directed toward any nation or community. The comments come amidst a military standoff following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to extensive operations by Indian forces.
