Bihar Police's Historic Recruitment Drive Welcomes 21,391 New Constables
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) announced the recruitment of 21,391 constables in Bihar Police, including eight transgender individuals. The recruits consist of 11,178 females, 10,205 males, and eight transgenders. The drive covered various categories, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity.
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has made a significant stride in expanding the Bihar Police force, announcing the recruitment of 21,391 constables. This recruitment marks a milestone, emphasizing inclusivity, with the inclusion of eight transgender individuals among the new recruits.
According to the CSBC's statement, 11,178 of the new constables are female, 10,205 are male, and eight identify as transgender. In terms of posting, 19,958 constables will join the Bihar Police, while 1,433 will serve in the Bihar Special Armed Police.
This recruitment drive, which reflects a commitment to diversity, also covers various socio-economic categories with 8,556 from the unreserved category, 3,842 from extremely backward classes, and others from SC, ST, and economically weaker sections. Initiated in December 2024, the process concluded March this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
