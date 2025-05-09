Left Menu

Bihar Police's Historic Recruitment Drive Welcomes 21,391 New Constables

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) announced the recruitment of 21,391 constables in Bihar Police, including eight transgender individuals. The recruits consist of 11,178 females, 10,205 males, and eight transgenders. The drive covered various categories, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:42 IST
Bihar Police's Historic Recruitment Drive Welcomes 21,391 New Constables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has made a significant stride in expanding the Bihar Police force, announcing the recruitment of 21,391 constables. This recruitment marks a milestone, emphasizing inclusivity, with the inclusion of eight transgender individuals among the new recruits.

According to the CSBC's statement, 11,178 of the new constables are female, 10,205 are male, and eight identify as transgender. In terms of posting, 19,958 constables will join the Bihar Police, while 1,433 will serve in the Bihar Special Armed Police.

This recruitment drive, which reflects a commitment to diversity, also covers various socio-economic categories with 8,556 from the unreserved category, 3,842 from extremely backward classes, and others from SC, ST, and economically weaker sections. Initiated in December 2024, the process concluded March this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025