Judge Orders Release of Turkish Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Views

A federal judge has mandated the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey who was detained after co-authoring an article critical of her university's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The decision followed a high-profile legal battle involving claims of constitutional rights violations, notably the suppression of free speech. Ozturk's detention was initially based on her visa revocation for expressing pro-Palestinian viewpoints, igniting significant First Amendment concerns.

Judge William Sessions emphasized the gravity of the constitutional issues raised, leading to Ozturk's release despite prior federal efforts to retain custody. Her health during incarceration, compromised by frequent asthma attacks, further underscored the urgent need for her release.

(With inputs from agencies.)