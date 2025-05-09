Left Menu

Gujarat's Blackout Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, a blackout was imposed in Kutch and parts of Banaskantha and Patan districts in Gujarat. The precautionary measure follows recent Indian missile strikes on Pakistan, reflecting heightened security concerns near the Indo-Pak border.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising military tensions, a strategic blackout was imposed in Gujarat's Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts on Friday night. This preventive measure follows a recent spate of missile strikes by Indian armed forces on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The blackout spans the entire Kutch district and certain border regions in Banaskantha and Patan. This includes Suigam and Vav talukas in Banaskantha, as confirmed by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office in a public statement.

The sequence of events follows targeted actions by Indian forces, including strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke base, in response to a past terror attack. Heightened alertness reflects ongoing security concerns in the region.

