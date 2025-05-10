Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Along Kashmir Border
Pakistan launched a military operation against India amid escalating tensions, accusing India of missile attacks on air bases. Both nations are engaged in cross-border fire and strategic strikes, primarily around Kashmir. The two nuclear-powered neighbors face international calls for restraint to prevent further violence.
Amid escalating tensions over Kashmir, Pakistan initiated a military offensive against India on Saturday, citing Indian missile attacks on its air bases, including one near Islamabad. The operation targeted multiple Indian military installations as the neighbors endure their worst conflict in nearly three decades.
The recent hostilities were exacerbated by India's strikes on alleged terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to retaliate. Pakistan claims significant hits on Indian military sites, including the BrahMos missile storage area and key airfields. Meanwhile, the world watches closely, urging both nuclear-armed states to exercise restraint.
Casualties have mounted on both sides, with reports of civilian and military losses. Authorities in both countries maintain heightened military readiness, although officials urge a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The international community, including the Group of Seven nations, has advocated for dialogue to avoid further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- Kashmir
- conflict
- military
- missile
- escalation
- tensions
- international
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
Ex-Air Chief Advocates Renewed Military Action Against Pakistan
Tragedy Strikes: High-Profile Military Officer Targeted by Car Bomb
Russia's top criminal investigation agency says that a senior Russian military officer has been killed by a car bomb, reports AP.
Iran's Missile Program: The New Nuclear Hurdle