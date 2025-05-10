Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Along Kashmir Border

Amid escalating tensions over Kashmir, Pakistan initiated a military offensive against India on Saturday, citing Indian missile attacks on its air bases, including one near Islamabad. The operation targeted multiple Indian military installations as the neighbors endure their worst conflict in nearly three decades.

The recent hostilities were exacerbated by India's strikes on alleged terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to retaliate. Pakistan claims significant hits on Indian military sites, including the BrahMos missile storage area and key airfields. Meanwhile, the world watches closely, urging both nuclear-armed states to exercise restraint.

Casualties have mounted on both sides, with reports of civilian and military losses. Authorities in both countries maintain heightened military readiness, although officials urge a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The international community, including the Group of Seven nations, has advocated for dialogue to avoid further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)