Newark Mayor Arrest Sparks Controversy Amid Protest

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka found himself at the center of controversy after being arrested at a federal immigration detention center he had been protesting against. The mayor's arrest, which occurred on Friday, has sparked significant discussion and concern among civil rights advocates and government officials.

Baraka, an outspoken critic of the center, was detained for several hours before being released. His wife, Linda Baraka, accused the federal government of targeting him specifically, noting that no other protesters were arrested. Interim US Attorney Alina Habba stated that Baraka's detention was a result of trespassing and ignoring warnings from Homeland Security personnel.

The arrest has led to widespread condemnation. New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J Platkin criticized the detention, stating it occurred during a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, Rep Robert Menendez claimed that ICE attempted to intimidate those involved in the oversight visit to the facility. The incident has further fueled tensions over immigration policies and enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)