Tensions Flare: Drone Skirmishes on India-Pakistan Border

The Indian army accused Pakistan of escalating conflicts through drone strikes along the western border, specifically targeting Amritsar. Indian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed drones. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed a military operation was underway with multiple Indian bases reportedly hit, heightening tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian army has accused Pakistan of intensifying military conflicts through the use of drone strikes and other forms of munitions along India's western frontier. This escalation was described as a continuation of Pakistan's 'enemy designs,' which the Indian forces are actively working to counter.

Indian air defense units were on high alert as they engaged and destroyed several 'enemy armed drones' detected over Amritsar, located in the border state of Punjab. The decisive actions were reported by the army in a public post on the platform X.

In response, Pakistani officials announced the initiation of a military offensive against India, claiming that the operation has resulted in the targeting of multiple Indian bases, further escalating border tensions between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

