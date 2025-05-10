Left Menu

Jeweler Acquitted in Maharashtra After Lack of Evidence in Triple Arson Case

A Maharashtra court acquitted Bahadursingh Parmar, accused of a triple arson-murder in 2015, citing insufficient evidence. The prosecution claimed Parmar was involved in an extramarital affair, leading to the conflict. However, testimonies and evidence, including CCTV footage, were deemed insufficient by the court, resulting in Parmar's acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:14 IST
Jeweler Acquitted in Maharashtra After Lack of Evidence in Triple Arson Case
Court
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district recently acquitted a 44-year-old jeweller accused of a grave crime involving arson that resulted in three tragic deaths, including that of an infant, in 2015. The verdict was delivered due to insufficient witness testimonies.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.B. Agrawal delivered the ruling on Friday, acquitting Bahadursingh Vadansingh Parmar of charges under sections 302 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to murder and mischief by fire or explosive substances, respectively.

The prosecution had accused Parmar of committing arson due to a tumultuous extramarital relationship. However, critical testimonies and evidence, such as CCTV footage, were found inadequate, leading the court to describe the investigation as casual, thus resulting in the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025