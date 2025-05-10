Jeweler Acquitted in Maharashtra After Lack of Evidence in Triple Arson Case

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district recently acquitted a 44-year-old jeweller accused of a grave crime involving arson that resulted in three tragic deaths, including that of an infant, in 2015. The verdict was delivered due to insufficient witness testimonies.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.B. Agrawal delivered the ruling on Friday, acquitting Bahadursingh Vadansingh Parmar of charges under sections 302 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections pertain to murder and mischief by fire or explosive substances, respectively.

The prosecution had accused Parmar of committing arson due to a tumultuous extramarital relationship. However, critical testimonies and evidence, such as CCTV footage, were found inadequate, leading the court to describe the investigation as casual, thus resulting in the acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)