Delhi's Notorious Robber Arrested: A Trail of Crime Unveiled

A 27-year-old man, wanted for multiple robberies, was arrested by police on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, authorities announced on Saturday. Identified as Yusuf, he had been evading law enforcement since mid-February after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in North Delhi's Timar Pur area.

Yusuf's criminal record spans serious offenses across Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Noida. In a past attempt to capture him, Hapur Police injured him in the leg, but he managed to escape. His apprehension took place in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation revealed Yusuf as a proclaimed offender in another case, involving a Rs 4.65 lakh armed robbery on the Outer Ring Road, registered at Wazirabad Police Station on October 1, 2024. Further inquiry into his activities is ongoing, officials stated.

