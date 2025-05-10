Escalating Tensions: Kashmir Suffers Under Fire

At least 13 civilians have been reported dead in Pakistani-administered Kashmir during a 12-hour period, according to the region's disaster authority. The deaths occurred as India and Pakistan engaged in cross-border fire following military action initiated by Islamabad.

In addition to the fatalities, over 50 individuals have sustained injuries amid the escalation of hostilities. This surge in violence follows India's recent strike on what it termed "terrorist infrastructure" within Pakistan, deepening the already frail relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The deteriorating situation in Kashmir, a region divided between India and Pakistan, remains volatile, raising international concern over the possibility of further military confrontation. Both nations claim the territory in full, and their rivalry poses a persistent threat to regional stability.

