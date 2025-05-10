Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Strategic Strikes Target High-Profile Terrorists

Operation Sindoor on May 7 successfully eliminated at least five high-ranking members of banned terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan. These individuals were extensively involved in radical activities and attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes also hit key terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:06 IST
Operation Sindoor: Strategic Strikes Target High-Profile Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terror operation, Indian forces targeted and eliminated at least five notorious terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) under Operation Sindoor on May 7, according to sources. These high-value targets were neutralized in strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Among the deceased were prominent figures like Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Abu Jundal of LeT, who led LeT's Markaz Taiba in Muridke. His funeral was marked by tributes from high-ranking military and political figures in Pakistan, underscoring his influence.

Other key casualties included Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, linked to the radical indoctrination and fundraising for JeM, and Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM's founder. The operation targeted nine terror sites, diminishing the capabilities of these groups significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025