Operation Sindoor: Strategic Strikes Target High-Profile Terrorists

In a significant counter-terror operation, Indian forces targeted and eliminated at least five notorious terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) under Operation Sindoor on May 7, according to sources. These high-value targets were neutralized in strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Among the deceased were prominent figures like Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Abu Jundal of LeT, who led LeT's Markaz Taiba in Muridke. His funeral was marked by tributes from high-ranking military and political figures in Pakistan, underscoring his influence.

Other key casualties included Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, linked to the radical indoctrination and fundraising for JeM, and Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM's founder. The operation targeted nine terror sites, diminishing the capabilities of these groups significantly.

