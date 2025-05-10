Left Menu

Haryana Gears Up for Swift Emergency Response Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has ordered the establishment of a 'War Emergency Branch' to enhance preparedness. The State Civil Advisory and Implementation Committee's first meeting stressed strict measures against misinformation and coordinated efforts for civil defense readiness during emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana is strengthening its emergency response mechanisms. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed departments to develop advance and contingency plans for rapid implementation.

The state will establish a 'War Emergency Branch' in the Secretariat to streamline coordination during crises. Rastogi emphasized the importance of readiness in addressing threats effectively.

The inaugural meeting of the State Civil Advisory and Implementation Committee highlighted the surge of misinformation on social media, prompting calls for strict monitoring and intervention. Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra urged comprehensive action against fake news, aiming to safeguard public information integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

