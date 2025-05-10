Haryana Gears Up for Swift Emergency Response Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
In response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has ordered the establishment of a 'War Emergency Branch' to enhance preparedness. The State Civil Advisory and Implementation Committee's first meeting stressed strict measures against misinformation and coordinated efforts for civil defense readiness during emergencies.
- Country:
- India
In light of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, Haryana is strengthening its emergency response mechanisms. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed departments to develop advance and contingency plans for rapid implementation.
The state will establish a 'War Emergency Branch' in the Secretariat to streamline coordination during crises. Rastogi emphasized the importance of readiness in addressing threats effectively.
The inaugural meeting of the State Civil Advisory and Implementation Committee highlighted the surge of misinformation on social media, prompting calls for strict monitoring and intervention. Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra urged comprehensive action against fake news, aiming to safeguard public information integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland Police Sound Alarm on Misinformation Warfare
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
India Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels Over Misinformation
India Cracks Down on Misinformation: 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned Amid Terror Probe
Cracking Down on Misinformation Post-Pahalgam Attack