Raghav Chadha Calls for Unity Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, calls for national unity supporting Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Emphasizing peace yet prepared retaliation, Chadha underscores India's diverse heritage and collective strength. Following increased Indo-Pak tensions, heightened military alertness and civilian evacuations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir.
Raghav Chadha, a prominent MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, has issued a compelling call for unity within India in the wake of rising tensions with Pakistan. His statement comes after the launch of Operation Sindoor, an initiative targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In a video shared on social media, Chadha underlined the significance of standing together in the face of terrorism, emphasizing that India's diverse cultural lineage includes figures like Buddha, Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Chandrashekhar Azad. He praised the Indian military's actions and stressed the need for solidarity with the armed forces and their families.
Operation Sindoor began on May 7 and was a response to a deadly terror attack on April 22 near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, involving cross-border affiliations. With escalating tensions and heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces, evacuations have been triggered in the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts. Indian authorities are maintaining high alert as the situation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
