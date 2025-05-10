Left Menu

Russia Pledges Full Military Support to India in Anti-terrorism Efforts

Russia has assured India of complete support in combating terrorism and vowed to promptly fulfill military orders. Union Minister Sanjay Seth reaffirmed deepening military cooperation with Russia while addressing the Indian community in Moscow during his visit marking the Soviet Union's WWII victory anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russian Federation

Russia has affirmed its commitment to fully support India in its fight against terrorism and pledged to promptly fulfill ongoing military orders. This assurance was made during a visit by India's Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, to Moscow.

Seth attended the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and interacted with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss enhancing military and technical cooperation.

Both countries agreed to strengthen their ties through existing frameworks and regular consultation. Seth also expressed gratitude to Russia for its steadfast support against cross-border terrorism and addressed the Indian community in Moscow.

