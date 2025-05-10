Russia Pledges Full Military Support to India in Anti-terrorism Efforts

Russia has affirmed its commitment to fully support India in its fight against terrorism and pledged to promptly fulfill ongoing military orders. This assurance was made during a visit by India's Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, to Moscow.

Seth attended the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and interacted with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss enhancing military and technical cooperation.

Both countries agreed to strengthen their ties through existing frameworks and regular consultation. Seth also expressed gratitude to Russia for its steadfast support against cross-border terrorism and addressed the Indian community in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)