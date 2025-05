India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amid Missile Strikes

Pakistan issued a conditional offer on Saturday to de-escalate tensions with India, urging cessation of attacks. Both nations have engaged in missile exchanges, escalating hostilities.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that future strikes by India would provoke retaliation. His remarks follow consultations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing dialogue.

Military spokesmen have reported recent missile attacks on each other's facilities, with US and Chinese diplomats advocating for calm. Despite the escalating situation, Pakistani officials insist their actions remain measured and are open to reducing military tensions.

