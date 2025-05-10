Crisis Preparedness in Gujarat: Evacuation Plans Activated Near Pakistan Border

In light of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed district officials to activate evacuation plans for villages near the border. Patel's directive came during a video conference with district collectors of Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, and Jamnagar.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need for preparedness, calling for the availability of essential items, such as food and fuel, as well as a robust communication network involving satellite phones and wireless systems. Patel also highlighted the importance of having adequate medical resources on hand, including ambulances and healthcare personnel.

District administrations were tasked with ensuring safe relocation sites and maintaining motorable roads. Additional measures, including large-scale blood donation camps and monitoring of essential commodity prices, are in place to handle potential crisis scenarios effectively, according to government officials.

